Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Landree’s final basket at The Castle was her biggest

One of the most exciting things I’ve ever witnessed while working the Public Address job for Clinton County High School basketball occurred last Thursday night as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 67-60 overtime win over neighboring Wayne County to close out the regular season action.

Clinton County’s lone senior on this years’ squad, Landree Moons, dropped in basket after basket after basket, not to mention 10 of 15 attempts from the free throw line, and with 2:03 showing on the game clock, sank the short jumper that put her on top of all CCHS scorers in a single game.

All scorers. Girls and boys. Ever!

With 48 points in the books, Landree became the highest scorer in a single game for Clinton County High School basketball, passing not only Lady Dawg Brittany Flowers with 45 points, but also Bulldog Bernard Howard, who with a 47 point game, had been the top single-game leader since 1948.

When Landree began inching close to the record, Lady Bulldog Official Scorer Sheldon Harlan, nearly under his breath, said “Landree’s got 41” and after checking my own stats, I agreed that we could be in store for something special.

It wasn’t long before a buzz began moving through the home crowd, and with each of Landree’s next seven points, the whispers grew louder and louder.

Up until she pulled up from the right side of the goal and turned loose the short jumper that dropped through, bringing the bench of her teammates,and the crowd to their feet.

Yes, this week is tournament time, and we traditionally throw the regular season out the door and start again when the post-season time rolls around, but in this case, it’s a memory that everyone on hand to witness will likely never forget.

I know I won’t, and while I usually throw out “congratulations” to a player for reaching a milestone or accomplishment, in this case, I’m just going to say

“Thank You, Landree” for letting us all be a part of an amazing night of basketball.

When the game was over, CCHS Principal Kenny Dearborn secured the game ball and presented Landree with the very basketball she had thrown through the hoop, time after time after time.

Another great Booster Club / WANY



Radio Auction, it takes a team effort

Friday night’s Annual Basketball Booster Club / WANY Radio Auction was another tremendous success for our basketball program at CCHS.

While there are always a few hiccups along the way – to be expected if you’ve ever seen the hectic pace necessary to pull it off – when all was said and done, the basketball programs were better off, to the tune of over $9,200.00

From start to finish, and with a host of different duties involved during the program, it’s always fun to watch some of the veteran volunteers teach and train the newcomers as to what has to be done during the auction night.

Sitting behind the host table, one of the areas that is of utmost importance to myself and co-host Jackie Flowers, is getting the item information sheets handed to us in time to describe what’s being sold without a lull in the action.

This year’s “paper runner,” I’ll have to say, was the best we’ve ever had during the long history of the program.

Third grader and manager for the Lady Bulldogs Lakeen Thacker was on the ball from start to finish, making sure the papers were where they needed to be, when they needed to be, from my hands to the secretaries keeping up with the winning bids.

Except for one short break, when she went to wash up after quickly downing a piece of pizza, Lakeen was right there, making sure the job was done.

She even offered me the pepperoni slices she had removed from her slice of pizza and stacked up on the foil (no, I turned them down – hard to talk on the radio with a mouth full of pepperoni).

Lakeen is the daughter of Lady Bulldog Assistant Coaches Lucas and Gina Thacker, and has been a fixture at CCHS basketball games for as long as she’s been alive.

Thanks Lakeen for a fantastic job as Chief Paper Runner, and thanks to everyone for a fantastic job pulling off another highly successful Radio Auction – for the kids.



