Burchett signs with Union College football

A large crowd was on hand last Wednesday, February 21, in the Clinton County High School gym lobby, to watch and congratulate standout Bulldog football player Steele Burchett as he penned his signature on the Letter of Intent to play football for Union College.

Family, teammates, friends, coaches and administrators joined Burchett for the signing ceremony, shown in the above photo.

Located in Barbourville, Kentucky, Union College competes on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) level, in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC).

Burchett will be changing uniform colors from the Royal blue he has worn during his high school athletic career at CCHS, to an orange and black uniform. However, he will remain a Bulldog while playing on the gridiron at Union College, as the Union mascot is the same as Clinton County’s .

During the signing ceremony last Wednesday, James Donahue, Assistant Offensive Coordinator for the Union College football team, told the Clinton County News that the Union program was excited to have Steele in its lineup, noting that he was impressed with his running style and capabilities, adding that the future Union College player had a bright future for the Union Bulldogs.