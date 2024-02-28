Dawgs blow out McCreary Central on Senior night, 83-46

The Clinton County Bulldogs hosted McCreary Central on Tuesday night for the final home game of the season.

The Dawgs honored seniors Steele Burchett and Cohen Davis as the two played their final game at The Castle.

Clinton County started the game on a roll, jumping out to a quick 9-2 lead.

The remainder of the quarter would be all Bulldogs as Clinton County held the Raiders to only seven first quarter points.

By the end of one, Clinton County was up by 11, 18-7.

The second quarter went much the same way for the Dawgs as Clinton County put up 13 points compared to McCreary’s 16 for a 31-23 halftime lead.

The Dawgs really blew it out of the water in the third quarter holding McCreary Central to only four points while putting up 26 during the eight minutes of play, 57-27.

Clinton County continued to score at will during the fourth quarter, putting up 26 points compared to McCreary’s 19.

Getting in on the scoring action at the end of the game for Clinton County was Carson Irwin with a three pointer from the right wing, Titan Moons with a field goal for two points, William Guffey with a three pointer, Camden Mason with two free throws, and Chase Harmon with two from the charity stripe.

Clinton County picked up its 19th win of the season with the 83-46 victory.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

C. Davis 15

Burchett 14

D. Davis 12

Poore 9

J. Mason 8

C. Irwin 7

Young 4

Guffey 3

C. Irwin 3

C. Mason 2

Moons 2

Harmon 2

McCutchen 2

Clinton County was back in action on Tuesday night (too late for press deadline) against Cumberland County in the first round of the 16th District Tournament held at Russell County. Scores and highlights will be in next week’s edition of the Clinton County News.

Jaxson Mason went up for a shot during the first half against McCreary Central on Tuesday night. Mason finished the game with eight points as the Dawgs took the win, 83-46.

Cannon Young put in two of his four points Tuesday night against McCreary Central.