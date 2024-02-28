Lady Dawgs end season, Moons writes history

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs won its first game of the 16th District Tournament Sunday afternoon as Clinton County took on Cumberland County.

Clinton County finished the regular season in the number four slot, having to play the number five seed for a chance to advance in the district tournament.

Monday night was as far as the Lady Dawgs would travel through the post season as Clinton County was defeated by number one seed Metcalfe County 57-34.

Clinton County 34

Metcalfe County 57

The Lady Dawgs came out Monday night and stayed close to the number one ranked team in the district.

Chloe Longwell hit the first field goal for Clinton County to tie the score at two, but a three pointer by Crista Thacker gave the Lady Dawgs a three point lead with 2:32 on the clock, 5-2.

Metcalfe County scored a field goal to cut the lead to one, but a reverse layup by Tatum Harlan put Clinton County back up by three with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter, 7-4.

From that point, Metcalfe County started a 5-0 run to finish the quarter with a two point lead, 9-7.

Metcalfe County’s run continued into the second quarter that ended at 11-2 for a six point lead, 15-9.

Metcalfe County finished the quarter with a 7-3 run for a 22-12 lead at the half.

The second half didn’t fare well for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County posted only 11 points for the period compared to Metcalfe County’s 14.

Clinton County saw scoring with eight points from Longwell, including two three pointers, two points from Moons and a free throw from Sadie Ipock.

Clinton County trailed after three periods, 36-23.

The final quarter was just a formality as Metcalfe County continued to put points on the board. During the fourth quarter, the Lady Hornets put up 21 points compared to Clinton County’s 11.

As the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County ended its season with the 57-34 loss, and finished with a record of 13-19.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 10

Harlan 10

Longwell 10

Thacker 3

Ipock 1

Clinton County 46

Cumberland Co. 32

The Lady Dawgs started the game on the right foot as Clinton County jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead.

Cumberland County then went on a 7-3 run in order to cut the lead to three points with 2:37 on the clock, 10-7.

Landree Moons finished the quarter with two free throws to reach a 12-7 first quarter lead.

The second quarter is where Clinton County really pulled away, only allowing Cumberland County one field goal for the entire eight minutes of play.

With a field goal and two free throws, Cumberland County fell behind at the half as Clinton County managed to put up 10 points in the period.

Clinton County reached an 11 point lead at halftime, 22-11.

The Lady Dawgs came out at halftime and continued its hardnosed defense.

Clinton County held Cumberland County to zero field goals in the eight minutes of play and only two free throws.

The Lady Dawgs managed to post 10 more points to reach a 32-13 lead.

During the fourth quarter, Cumberland County began to make baskets, but Clinton County held on to a 20 plus point lead for more than half of the final period.

At the 4:01 mark, Moons hit a fade away 12 footer to put the Lady Dawgs up by 20, 37-17.

Cumberland County then managed to put together an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 12 points, 37-25.

Moons added two free throws at the 50 second mark, but Cumberland County hit two of its own to cut the lead to 12, 39-27.

Cumberland County hit a three pointer after Tatum Harlan went one of two from the foul line to reach a 40-30 score with 35 seconds remaining.

The remainder of the game was spent at the foul line for the Lady Dawgs as Clinton County hit six of six to finish the game.

When the final buzzer sounded, Clinton County had picked up the win, 46-32.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 30

Smith 5

Harlan 5

Longwell 3

Ipock 3

Clinton County 67

Wayne County 60

Overtime

History was made Tuesday night at The Castle as Senior Landree Moons suited up for the final home game of her career.

Moons broke the single game scoring record that had been in place for 76 years.

Moons scored 48 points against Wayne County, surpassing Bernard Howard’s 46 point record set on February 2, 1948.

As the game started, Moons had outscored the entire Wayne County team 9-6 with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Sadie Ipock scored a field goal on an inbounds play to put the Lady Dawgs’ lead to 11-6, but four free throws by Wayne County put the Lady Cardinals within one point with 39 seconds remaining, 11-10.

Moons finished the quarter with a field goal for a three point lead, 13-10. Moons had 11 after one.

During the second quarter, it was all Moons for the Lady Dawgs.

Moons finished the quarter with 11 points, for a total of 22 in the half. Clinton County’s Crista Thacker made a field goal in the second quarter and the Lady Dawgs led at the half, 26-24.

Moons was the sole scoring in the third quarter as she put up 12 points for a total of 34 for the game.

Wayne County managed to put up 18 points in the third quarter and take a four point lead at the end of three, 42-38.

During the fourth qaurter, Moons had help on the offensive end with Makayla Smith knocking down a three pointer, Ipock with a field goal and Thacker with two free throws.

Moons was able to post 13 on her own, bringing the fourth quarter total to 20 points for the Lady Dawgs.

With Wayne County posting only 16 in the fourth quarter, Clinton County’s attempt to keep the game out of overtime failed as Moons missed a shot at the end of regulation for the win, 58-58.

In overtime, Thacker, with ice in her veins, scored the first two baskets to give Clinton County a four point lead with two minutes to play, 62-58.

From that point, the wind had been knocked out of Wayne County and the Lady Dawgs held the Lady Cardinals to two points in the overtime period.

At the 1:51 mark, Thacker went to the line and made one free throw, but Chloe Longwell was fouled on the next possession, sending her to the line, making one of two for a six point lead, 64-58.

Both Longwell and Thacker would go to the line again and both made one of two to lead 66-58.

Moons scored her only point with 11 seconds remaining from the foul line to give the Lady Dawgs its final score of 67 points.

Wayne County added two free throws in the final seconds, but in the end, the Lady Dawgs grabbed the dub, 67-60.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 48

Thacker 10

Longwell 5

Ipock 4

Crista Thacker drove the lane for a pull up against Cumberland County in the first game of the district tournament held on Sunday at Russell County.

Landree Moons drained a deep three on Sunday against Cumberland County. Clinton County won that game, but fell to Metcalfe County Monday night, ending the season.

Tatum Harlan put up a runner during Clinton County’s game against Cumberland County Sunday afternoon.

Makayla Smith went up for a three pointer during Clinton County’s district game against Cumberland County on Sunday afternoon.