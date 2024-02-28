A rare leap-year day edition

For only the third time in history, the Clinton County News you are holding is dated February 29.

Published and dated on Thursday of each week, this week’s Clinton County News edition date falls on Leap Year Day, February 29.

Only three times since the Clinton County News began publication has Leap Day fallen on a Thursday. It happened in 1976, and again in 2004. Leap year fell on a Thursday in 1948, but that year predated the origination of the Clinton County News, which was first published in 1949.

Happy Leap Year Day to all of our Clinton County News readers.