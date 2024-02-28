Severe Weather Awareness Week is just ahead

The month of February has felt more like Spring, with warm days, mild nights and an abundance of rain. But winter is almost over on the calendar and the Spring season brings with it the threat of severe weather across much of the region, including the southern portion of Kentucky.

The annual Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky will run from March 1-7 and the annual statewide Tornado Drill, in which all outdoor warning sirens in the state, including here in Clinton County, is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6 at 9:07 a.m. central time (should actual severe weather be possible during the tornado drill period, the test will be rescheduled for a later date).

As has become a tradition, the Clinton County News, courtesy of information provided by Kentucky Emergency Management, is offering the following safety measures to take during severe weather, which in Kentucky primarily includes tornadoes, thunderstorms, lightning, and flooding.

Tornado Safety

Before a tornado:

* Have a family tornado plan in place and practice a tornado drill at least once a year.

*Have a pre-determined place to meet after a disaster.

* Learn the signs of a tornado: dark, greenish sky; large hail; dark, low clouds; and loud roaring sounds.

* Flying debris is the greatest danger in tornadoes; so store protective coverings in or next to your shelter space.

* Tornado rule of thumb: Put as many walls and floors between you and the tornado as possible.

* If you are planning to build a house, consider an underground shelter or interior “safe room.”

* In a mobile home: Get Out! Go to a neighbors, underground shelter, or a nearby permanent structure.

During a tornado:

* Wear a bicycle or motorcycle helmet to protect your head and neck or cover your head with a thick book.

* In a house with a basement. Avoid windows. Get in the basement and under some type of sturdy protection.

* In a house without a basement, a dorm, or an apartment. Avoid windows. Go to the lowest floor, in a small interior room. Crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down. A bath tub may offer a shell of protection. Cover yourself with some sort of thick padding.

* In a car or truck. If you are caught by extreme winds or flying debris, park the vehicle as quickly and safely as possible-out of the traffic lanes. Stay in the vehicle with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows; cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat, or other cushion if possible. If you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, leave your vehicle and lie in that area. Avoid seeking shelter under bridges.

* In open outdoors. Lie flat and face-down on low ground, protecting the back of your head with your arms. Get as far away from trees and cars as you can.

After a tornado

* Remain calm and alert, and listen to the radio or TV for instructions from authorities.

* Keep your family together and wait for emergency personnel to arrive.

* Carefully render aid to those who are injured.

* Stay away from downed power lines.

* Watch your step to avoid broken glass, nails, and other sharp objects.

* Stay out of any heavily damaged houses or buildings.

* Do not use matches or lighters, there might be leaking natural gas pipes or fuel tanks nearby.

Lightning

* No place outside is safe when thunderstorms are in the area. If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you.

When you hear thunder, immediately move to a shelter; a substantial building with electricity or plumbing or an enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with windows up, and stay inside at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder.

Indoor lightning safety:

* Stay off corded phones, computers and other electrical equipment that put you in direct contact with electricity.

* Avoid plumbing, including sinks, baths and faucets.

* Stay away from windows and doors, and stay off porches.

* Do not lie on concrete floors, and do not lean against concrete walls.

Last resort outdoor risk reduction tips

If you are caught outside with no safe shelter anywhere nearby, the following actions may reduce your risk:

* Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges or peaks.

* Never lie flat on the ground.

* Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.

* Immediately get out and away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water.

* Stay away from objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines, windmills, etc.)

Flash Flooding

Flash floods move at very fast speeds and can roll boulders, tear out trees, destroy buildings, and obliterate bridges. Walls of water can reach up to 10 to 20 feet and are generally accompanied by a deadly cargo of debris and chemicals. The best response to any sign of flash flooding is to move immediately and quickly to higher ground.

During a flash flood:

* Turn on your battery operated radio or TV to get the latest emergency information.

* If officials order evacuation, leave immediately.

* If you are outdoors, climb to higher ground and stay there. Never walk or drive through floodwaters.

* Remember: “Turn Around-Don’t Drown.” If your car stalls anywhere near rising water levels, abandon it immediately and climb to higher ground.

High Winds

During a high wind event–take shelter:

* Immediately go inside a sturdy building during a high wind warning or severe thunderstorm warning and move to an interior room or basement.

* If you are in a mobile home, move to a sturdy building before the winds pick up or the storm reaches your location.

If caught outside or driving:

* Take shelter in your car if you are not near a sturdy building. If possible, drive to a nearby sturdy building. Otherwise, move your car to a location where it is less likely to be hit by falling trees or power lines.

* If no shelter is available, avoid trees, power lines, and the side of the road.

* Keep a distance from high profile vehicles such as trucks, buses and vehicles towing trailers. One strong gust of wind can be enough to flip one of these onto its side.