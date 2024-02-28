Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Brandi C. Scott, 30, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, February 20, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Hunter Moreland.

Scott was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Robert Coomer, 49, was arrested Tuesday, February 20, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Coomer was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Coomer was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Josh Evans, 36, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested Monday, February 19, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Hunter Moreland.

Evans was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance; criminal trespassing 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine).

Evans was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Elisha M. Corya, 39, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Sunday, February 25, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Corya was charged with assault 3rd degree on a police officer, disorderly conduct 2nd degree; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

Corya was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Elisha M. Corya

Brandi C. Scott

Josh Evans

Robert Coomer