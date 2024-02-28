Supt. Ackerman looking to improve confidence in Clinton schools

Clinton County Schools Superintendent Wayne Ackerman has only been on the job for a month, but he is already well known to many, as he has spent a lot of his first few weeks getting to know the local community, its leaders, school staff and citizens alike.

The 52-year old is now holding his first tenure as a superintendent, but is by no means inexperienced in the education field, being a 27 year veteran both as a well-known band director and principal.

Ackerman is actually a native of Lexington, but his family moved to Somerset, where he spend most of his younger years. He attending Pulaski County High School and then went on to Eastern Kentucky University, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. He later earned his master’s from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Ackerman, who has always loved music, spent a short stint as assistant band director at Knox Central in Gresham, Tennessee, before becoming Band Director (grades 6 through 12) in Russell County. He later was named Principal of Jamestown Elementary.

The new superintendent said he understands why some local residents have questions about him commuting back and forth from Russell to Clinton County on his job, but wants to put their minds at ease, noting he would be the first to arrive to work and the last to leave, if necessary.

He said his family will continue to reside in Russell County because his wife, Carol, is a teacher in the school district there, and they also have close family members living there as well.

“I wouldn’t want my wife to have to drive back and forth for something that I wanted to do,” Ackerman noted.

Ackerman said he opted to apply for superintendent here when the position became open because he liked the area and said he felt he “could come and make a difference.”

“Most people (in Clinton County) have wanted things to be better and do what needs to be done,” Ackerman said.

Other than the years of experience he has working with students and parents and being an administrator, the superintendent said he was a good listener. “I hear what people are saying and what their situation is, especially from a child’s standpoint,” he said.

He continued, “Everyone wants to be heard and known. Fairness is really important.”

When asked about the most critical needs of the district right now, Superintendant Ackerman is quick to say there has to be gains in academics. “That is are real focus,” he said.

“We need to provide an educational opportunity where every parent feels 100 percent comfortable sending their kid to school,” he said. “They should feel their child is learning, safe and that we have the child’s best interest at heart.”

Ackerman seems impressed with the local school staff, board of education members and community members he has met thus far.

“Every single person I have met or had interaction with in the school system has been positive and want things to improve,” Ackerman said. “People recognize, and are ready, for things to get better.”

“The school board has been clear and direct about what they want to see happen, and we are working really well to put pieces in place to see changes that are needed,” he stated.

Superintendent Ackerman said school employees have been encouraging and seem to want change and growth. “They are expecting and anticipating it,” he said.

The new superintendent also believes strongly in transparency, or keeping parents and the community informed on what the district is doing (up to a point of student confidentiality), and being consistent and treating every child, parent and teacher the same.

Ackerman has created a four-step teacher focus for the schools, which include:

1) Care for and treat all students equally. Students know, feel and understand if you care for all of them, no favoritism and no shunning.

2) Believe it is your responsibility to make sure all students are successful, which includes, among others, know and understand your standards; be ready to start class on time; hold students accountable for their learning; no failing students/zeros–call home–meet with parents, students and administration.

3) Follow all PBIS expectations with fidelity. Supervise students during morning duty, class changes, lunch transitions and breaks.

4) Be a colleague you want to work with. Positive attitude, caring, trustworthy, responsible, etc.

Ackerman also has a five point Superintendent Focus, including:

1. Academics, which include data tracking, teacher needs, student progress and opportunities, rewards/acknowledgements.

2. Attendance / Enrollment, includes relationships, target potential students and rewards.

3. Culture/Climate/ Staff Morale. Points include consistent expectations, acknowledgement, fun and salary.

4. Community Perception, including employee perspective, awareness and being active/available.

5. Facilities, such as HVAC, roof leaks, pipes, buildings.

Superintendent Ackerman said he was genuinely happy to be here in Clinton County, further saying he would talk to and/or meet with anyone about their concerns.

Anyone who would need to discuss any issue pertaining to the school district can call the Central Office to make at appointment at 606-387-6480.