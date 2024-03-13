City council has busy regular meeting

Albany City Council covered a lot of ground at its regular meeting last Tuesday, March 5, over a 50 minute period with all council members on hand.

After approving minutes from four prior meetings, including three special sessions, the council briefly discussed the city’s nuisance ordinance.

There had been some previous discussion on possibly changing the fees charged monthly per violation of terms of the ordinance by increasing for businesses that violate the terms.

The current fine per violation is $100 per day for businesses if a situation is not corrected and $25 for individual residences.

Councilman Leland Hicks noted the city should not do anything to drive business away and suggested the amount of each violation not be increased. The rest of the council agreed and did not make any changes or amendments to the existing fees listed in the ordinance.

Wendy Holden, representing the Hometown Revitalization Committee, then addressed the council about a project that organization is working on to help beautify the downtown area. She noted it would be at no cost to the city.

The project would include wrapping or painting electrical boxes promoting the lakes, and would focus primarily on the area around the Albany square.

The boxes would be wrapped or painted with artwork, mainly on Cumberland and Jefferson Streets and would exclude any business advertisements.

Councilman Hicks asked about the maintenance involved, with Holden saying the company doing the work guaranteed it to last for seven years and afterward could be removed, replaced, or recapped.

Council members agreed that “wrapping,” as opposed to painting would be more feasible and Albany Mayor James Bray said he would also like to see some lights hung around the square in conjunction with such a project.

Holden noted that the council, Clinton County Community Foundation, schools, county and Hometown Revitalization Committee would all be involved in such a project.

Following the presentation, Councilman Junior Gregory made a motion to allow the committee to continue to proceed with work on the project, which was seconded by Councilwoman Renee York and passed unanimously.

The council then discussed creating a new position, which is apparently mandated by the state’s Division of Water.

Mayor Bray recommended the council create a position of Management/Public Works Director/Supervisor position for the Water Treatment and Distribution per the director of the Division of Water.

Bray noted the position, if filled, would have a person to oversee the day-to-day operations of public works and the water treatment and distribution and noted it was a Division of Water directive.

Councilwoman York questioned the salary of such an employee, with Toby Church, of Commonwealth Engineers, noting it would be based on years of experience and would cost, annually, about $70,000 to $80,000.

It was noted the employee would be something like a city manager over the water treatment plants.

Mayor Bray said such positions were common place in most cities across the state.

Church also noted the city is currently in the process of doing a comprehensive water study and part of that is a corrective plan with having such a position being one of the “check marks” in the plan to get funds budgeted for the position, which the city does not currently have.

Councilman Gregory made a motion to open the aforesaid position, with it passing unopposed.

Prior to the position being filled in the future, it would have to be added into the city’s fiscal year budget, and applications taken.

City Attorney Jeff Hoover also noted the position would be like–and not above–any other position, and the mayor would be responsible for hiring.

The council then discussed changing the verbiage of city water bills, to collate more with other cities.

In future bills, the statements would read, “Bring this statement with you. 10% penalty if not paid by 14th of the month. Service discontinued if not paid in 20 days following date of this bill. Rate schedule copy available upon request.”

Currently bills read “due by the 1st of each month, delinquent after 10 days and service discontinued after 30 days delinquent.” There was also a $5 charge if not paid by the 14th, which will soon change to the 10% penalty. Also it changes the “due” date listed from the 1st to the 14th of each month.

A motion by Councilman Gregory to change the verbiage on the water bills as recommended, which is expected to take about 30 days, passed unanimously.

Mayor Bray also noted the city water office was down to only one employee as of last week, and was the major reason water bills were late being sent out this month.

He also noted the city was still in the process of setting up an online bill pay system.

The council, on a motion by York, also voted to “switch back” the re-connection water meter fees to $75 from the current $35, that has been in effect for the past few years.

Mayor Bray told the council the original re-connection fee had been $75 pre-Covid, but was reduced during the pandemic. However, he said the city was losing money on the cost it took to re-connect water meters.

The new rates will only affect customers who, for some reason, have had water service disconnected.

Commonwealth Engineer Church also warned the council the city would “get some complaints” when the new water meters being installed are complete because bills would go up, but said customers would be only “paying for the water they are getting.”

It was noted that progress was being made on master meter installation.

Church also told the council that currently only two of the four pumps are operating at the water plant and they are working on ways now to get another pump operating. He added however that, “the master meter” installation would be the key to progress.

The council also discussed the Clean Water grant money that may be left over from the Duvall Valley Improvement Project, and how it could be used on other water issues.

It was estimated that over $1 million could be left to use, with attorney Hoover saying the city needed to have funds left earmarked for other use by August of this year.

The engineer said the city would have to get to a certain point on the current project being finished before any grant money could be reallocated.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for April 2 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.