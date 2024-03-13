Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Jacob I. Ford, 23, of Cave City, Kentucky, was arrested Sunday, March 11, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Ford was charged with burglary, 1st degree.

Ford was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

John H. Brown, 44, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday, March 9, 2024,by Albany Police Officer David Bookout.

Brown was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine over 2 grams); being a persistent felony offender.

Brown was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

