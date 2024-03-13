Softball / baseball Meet the Bulldogs deemed a success by coaches

The Clinton County High School Softball and Baseball teams hosted its second annual “Meet the Bulldogs” night Friday as a fundraiser for both teams, as well as to give the public a chance to meet the 25 Bat Dawgs and 16 Lady Bat Dawgs before both teams kick off their respective seasons this week.

“The 2nd Annual Meet the Bulldogs was another resounding success. It was a thrill to see old teammates reminiscing about their days as players, along with hearing the passionate words of Coach (Darrell) Thompson and Coach (Mike) Conner of what those teams meant to each of them,” Head Lady Bulldogs Coach Todd Messer said. “In addition, it was a great opportunity for our fans to recognize and get to know our current group of players for both teams that will strive to represent our community in a first class manner while constantly working to win games. I am so thankful for the hard work of our booster clubs and event managers for coordinating and orchestrating the events of the night, as well as everyone who had a hand in cooking/preparing the meals.”

According to the booster clubs of both teams, the Bat Dawgs and Lady Bat Dawgs raised $976 on the night, as well as recognized the future in spring sports with the Clinton County Middle School baseball and softball teams. Meet the Bulldogs also recognized the Bulldogs from the 1986 team and the 1996 softball team.

“It was an awesome night that brought former players and coaches back together and helped kick off our season. Great turnout from the community, which all players and coaches greatly appreciated,” Head Baseball Coach Russell Baker said.

The baseball team kicked off its season Monday with a home game against Pickett County and the Lady Bat Dawgs will host their season opener against Pickett County as well on Thursday of this week at 5:30 p.m.

“Now it’s time to get to the business at hand and begin competing and improving, so we are factors at the end of the season,” Messer said. Above, Al Gibson read off the names of each player as both teams were recognized. Below, the cafeteria was standing room only prior to the start of Friday night’s event.