Demolition continues, questions answered

The Clinton County Justice Center project continues to progress, with the demolition phase of the existing buildings where the new facility will be housed well underway.

Since the tearing down of the older buildings hasbegun, with photos posted almost daily of the site, there has also been quite a lot of opposition on social media sites to constructing a Justice Center in Albany–and also some misconceptions pertaining to the project.

Perhaps the biggest misconception about the Justice Center is who is paying the bill. Although many still believe the county itself is using local tax dollars for the new facility, the funding is coming 100 percent from the state, both in construction and future upkeep.

Some residents also believe the money spent on the new building could be used elsewhere, especially for water upgrades. However, the water system is totally controlled by the City of Albany, for all city and county water customers.

There are also misunderstandings that the jail itself will be housed in the Justice Center, however, by law the facility cannot be used for a Detention Center.

Others also have concerns about the future of the current courthouse. But, that will also continue to be used for most offices other than those directly related to the Courts of Justice.

To clarify some of the issues surrounding citizens concerns about the aforementioned issues and others, two local officials supplied information about the Justice Center, including how it is, and will be, funded.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig and Clinton Circuit Clerk Jake Staton, who are Chairman and Co-Chairman, respectively, of the Justice Center Project Development Board (PDB) discussed the issues earlier this week and stressed that county government is not funding the project.

Staton noted the General Assembly appropriates funding each two-year legislative cycle to the Judicial Branch (the other branches of government are the Executive and Legislative).

He said the issuance of bonds and a use allowance is used for payments made for the (Justice Center) buildings, and are usually issued on a 20 or 25 year pay-off period. “The AOC (Administrative Office of the Courts) pays for everything else,” he said.

The local project cost, when first started a little over two years ago, began at $17.4 million, but due to unexpected delays and inflation, the amount has risen to around an estimated $29 million.

Staton said the Judicial Branch receives about three to four percent of the total state budget each two year cycle and noted several Justice Centers have been constructed with state allotted funds, and five or six more, other than Clinton’s, are in the works.

He added the Chief Supreme Court Justice has control of which projects are funded with the General Assembly’s allotment.

He continued the ‘use allowance’ is paid each year (generally quarterly) to each county for employees, i.e. bailliffs, janitors, etc. and maintenance. The funds are budgeted by the county in a line item for that use only, and is audited each year.

“There is no money (for the Justice Center) coming out of the county budget,” Judge Craig said.

The overall project is a four-step phase, with the first phase–land site and acquisition being complete, and the second phase, development and design, being where they are now.

Staton noted the project, which is apparently still due to be completed in 2027, is close to its third phase, which will include construction drawings and pinpointing exact costs prior to bidding the project for construction.

When it comes to the cost of construction, architectural design, and so forth, “the AOC covers every expense,” said Staton.

Judge Craig said, “There’s nothing going to happen to the courthouse. It will still be here and house all other offices other than related to the judicial branch.”

Staton also noted there was current legislation in the General Assembly going on that may shift obtaining driver’s licenses to the County Clerk’s offices.

Neither official said they foresaw any problems leasing any vacant offices in the current courthouse to be put to good use once the new Justice Center opens.

Staton also said that the General Assembly does not approve jails be housed in Justice Centers because that would mean extra expense to counties, which are in charge of housing inmates.

The current courthouse, once the Justice Center is opened, will continue to house all offices accept the Circuit Clerk, CDW (Court Designated Worker) and Pretrial.

Both Craig and Staton also discussed some of the advantages the new Justice Center may bring to the community and visitors.

Judge Craig said that every week of district or circuit court, there was an influx of traffic–vehicles and people–around and inside the courthouse.

The new Justice Center, which will have plenty of its own parking area, will free up parking around the courthouse and in downtown Albany on those days.

But, according to both officials, the “safety” of everyone is a primary concern with the layout of the current courthouse and courtroom area.

The Justice Center will see extremely tightened security, especially within the building, as opposed to the current courthouse location.

“If we save just one life, it would be worth the $29 million,” Staton noted.

Another advantage of the addition of a new facility is the probability that it will bring some additional job openings here.

They also added it would help beautify the city, which could eventually lead to business prospects and even boost tourism as well.

Even though both local officials know that not everyone will be in favor of having a Justice Center in Albany, they both hope that once the building itself begins going up, more people will look favorably toward it.

Demolition continued Tuesday at the Justice Center site as crews took down the last part of the McWhorter Implement/Ferguson Brother’s Hardware and McWhorter Variety structures. By Tuesday afternoon the structures had been reduced to rubble.