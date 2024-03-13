Clinton News features Clinton Retired Teacher’s Association Essay Contest winners

The Clinton County Retired Teacher’s Association has once again announced its winners for the annual “My Grandparent Should Be AARP Grandparent of the Year, Because . . .” essay contest.

Held amongst students from the Clinton County Middle School 5th grade English class, Tabitha Myers coordinates the essay contest for her students.

As has been a long-standing tradition, the Clinton County News is once again spotlighting the winning essays and we congratulate these young writers on a tremendous job.

My grandpa should be Grandparent of the Year because of hope,

kindness, thoughtfullness

By Nahla Gibson

Grandparent: Lonnie Gibson

Have you ever met a grandpa with hopes and dreams? Then you haven’t met my grandpa. Hi, my name is Nahla Gibson and I think my grandpa should win the AARP. I have many reasons why I think my grandpa should win. The few being hope, kindness, and thoughtfulness.

One reason why I think he should win is because he has hope. For example, he is making a home out of a garage. He already has put a bed, sink, fridge, toilet walls in it. He has hope that it will be a home of his own. Please consider him to win. That is one of the reasons why I think he should win the AARP.

Another reason why I think he should win is because he is kind. For example, he gives each of us a big hug and kiss everytime he sees us. He is also super kind to everyone, even people he doesn’t know. He believes that kindness is everything. Please take this as a reason for him to win. This is another reason why I think he should win the AARP.

The final reason why I think he should win is because he is thoughtful. He travels a lot and everytime he is away he calls and brings us surprises. He always thinks about people other than himself. Please consider this reason. This is the final reason why I think he should win the AARP.

In conclusion, I think my grandpa should win the AARP. Thank you for listening. I hope you consider my grandpa to win. Remember all the kind things he has done for people. He would love to know that me writing about him and him winning by his personality and hard work. He would be proud of himself. Thank you.

Nahla Gibson

First Place

My Gigi should be Grandparent of the Year because she is a good cook, supportive and loving

By Tenley Spears

Grandparent: Jimmie Poore

Have you ever had fresh banana bread? No, well you haven’t met my Gigi. Hi, my name is Tenley Spears. Today, I will tell you why my ̈Gigi,̈ Jimmie Alice Poore, should win AARP grandparent of the year. She is a good cook, supportive, and loving. Those are some reasons why I think my Gigi should win AARP grandparent of the year.

One reason why I believe my Gigi should win is because she is a good cook. Some reasons she is a good cook is that she cooks the best banana bread. It will melt in your mouth! On Sundays after church we go eat. She tries her best on every meal she makes and loves trying new things, and makes the best cornbread! That is one reason why my Gigi should win!

The second reason is that she is supportive. Some reasons she is supportive is she is at every basketball and softball game unless she is sick. She claps for everybody even if she doesn’t even know them. She always helps me with my homework. When we have something at church she is always there. If I am down, she supports me and lifts me up.That is the second reason why my Gigi should win!

The third reason is that she is loving. Reasons that she is loving are: She gives me presents. She is always asking about my day. She gets me food before school. She buys me clothes and shoes. She always takes us to get ice cream and food after school. She will take us to the park to play after school. She always tells me “I love you, see you tomorrow.” That is the third reason my Gigi should win!

In conclusion .THANK YOU for reading my essay. Please consider my Gigi, Jimmie Alice Poore as AARP grandparent of the year. I think my Gigi should win AARP grandparent of the year because she is a good cook, supportive, and loving. THANK YOU for reading my essay. I hope that you consider my Gigi as AARP grandparent of the year.

Tenley Spears

Second Place

My Gigi should be Grandparent

of the Year because she is loving, caring, helpful and fun

By Alek Bowers

Grandparent: Ava Roberts

My Gigi should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the year because she is loving, caring, helpful and fun. I think the winner should be this kind of person. When I think about a good grandparent, I think of my Gigi, she really is the best.

My Gigi always puts other people before herself. If someone is sick she goes and gets them groceries so they don’t get hungry. My Gigi is also very helpful and makes sure we have anything we need or want.

My Gigi is so much fun. She keeps me and my siblings and my cousins all summer long while we’re out of school. My Gigi makes sure that we have a fun summer. She lets us swim and drive the side by side everyday and we even get to have water balloon fights! To me, that is the most fun kind of grandparent.

My Gigi is the most supportive grandparent. She makes sure she comes to all of our sporting events. She even drove all the way to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. That’s a really far drive!

While we were in Myrtle Beach for my archery tournament, my sister got really sick and had to be taken to the hospital. My mom could have taken her by herself but Gigi made sure my mom and Emma had someone there with them since my dad didn’t get to come because he had to work. She stayed with them while my sister had to go into emergency surgery, then came back and helped take care of me and my brother. After her surgery she made sure my sister had everything she needed to have a comfortable ride back home. She made sure we stopped as many times as she needed us to.

In conclusion, I think my Gigi should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the year because she is loving, caring, helpful and fun.

Alek Bowers

Third Place