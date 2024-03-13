James Calvin Walters, 83, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at the Medical Center in Albany, Kentucky, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

He was born in Hendersonville, Tennessee, the son of James Buford and Selma Pauline Greene Walters. He was a member of Stony Point Church, a member of the V.F.W., and a veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Walters; sister, Billie Jo Greene; stepson, Timothy Louise Ray Godfrey.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Walters, of Albany, Kentucky; daughter, Sherry Jones; stepsons, Jackie Spivey, Joseph Godfrey, all of Knoxville, Tennessee; two granddaughters; six step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating.

Burial followed in Cave Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Campbell-New Funeral Home to help defray final expenses.

