Daniel Kay Choate, 70, of Albany, Kentucky passed away at The Medical Center, in Albany, Kentucky, Thursday, March 7, 2024

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of Raymond Royce and Gladys Smith Choate.

He was of the Methodist faith, a graduate of the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science, and was formerly a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer. He also earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Industrial Technology from Western Kentucky University,

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Amanda Choate Jordan, Sgt. First Class Jerrod Daniel (Stephanie) Choate both of Bowling Green, Kentucky; brother, David R. (Susan) Choate, Monticello, Kentucky; aunts, Ruth Sewell, Owensboro, Kentucky and Ava Talbott, Burkesville, Kentucky; uncle, Phillip (Faye) Smith, Guntersville, Alabama; grandchildren, Siann Choate, Aidan Jordan; several cousins, and many friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Special Music by Dr. Carol Peddicord and Marguerite Bertram. Burial followed in Albany Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of the arrangements.

