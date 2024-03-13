George Patrick “Pat” Proffitt, 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 8, 2024 at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky

He was born in Gamaliel, Kentucky, the son of George and Marjorie Ritter Proffitt. He was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church, was a Kentucky State Trooper for 22 years, served as Deputy Sheriff for Cumberland County, and was a farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Norris Proffitt; brother, Joe (Barbra) Proffitt, Gamaliel, Kentucky; sister, Sherri Proffitt, Tompkinsville, Kentucky; children, Steven Proffitt, Fountain Run, Kentucky, Clay (Jennifer) Proffitt, Mt. Hermon, Kentucky, Jerald Proffitt, Burkesville, Evan Proffitt, Monticello, Kentucky, Angela Proffitt, Fountain Run, Kentucky, Mahalia Proffitt, Glasgow, Kentucky, and Kari (Will) Huff, Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jake) Slaughter, Cameron Proffitt, Tylor Proffitt, Mercedes Proffitt, Deven Norris, Wyatt Proffitt, Keeara Proffitt, Sarah Proffitt; great-grandchildren, Abrahm Proffitt, and Oakley Slaughter.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. C.S.T., in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Nickie Richards officiating.

Burial followed in the Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com