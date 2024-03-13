Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Landree’s accolades keep coming – II

Last week I noted that our Landree Moons had been named the 4th Region Player of the Year by the 4th Region Athletic Director’s Association, and as it turns out, the awards continued to stack up last week.

In addition to the aforementioned honor, Moons was handed four additional awards during last week’s 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Bowling Green.

Moons was selected to the 4th Region Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) All-Region 2nd team.

In addition, she was cited for being the Coach’s Pick Player of the Week for two weeks during the season.

Moons, who just closed out her senior season for the Lady Dawgs, is the daughter of Lady Dawg Head Coach Tim Moons and Tyler and Ashely King.

Congrats to Landree – again.

Cannon named

Clinton County’s big man, Cannon Young, was also the recipient of an accolade from the KABC, being named to the Association’s All-Region team, making the third team, one of only 15 players from across the region named to an All-Region squad.

Young is the son of Lezlee Young and Kevan Young.

Young was a junior on this year’s Bulldog squad, meaning we get to enjoy watching his post-play improve for yet another season to come.

Congrats to Cannon – with, I’m certain, more to come.

Our neighbors to the south are champs, again

While I hope we pick up a win every time we meet on the floor in the future, it’s certainly fitting to congratulate our neighbors to the south, the Pickett County High School Lady Bobcats, on capturing the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s state championship over the past weekend.

Coach Brent Smith and his Lady Cats withstood a scare before reaching the championship game, but as they have done all but twice all season long, they pulled their big-girl trunks up, went to work, and came out on top.

The Lady Bobcats defeated Moore County 56-45 in the TSSAA’s Division I Class A tournament’s championship game Saturday at Middle Tennessee State University, capping off a 29-2 campaign for 2023-24.

It marks the sixth time the Lady Bobcats have won the state championship, the last coming in 1998. This title was Brent’s first in his 25 year career at Pickett County.

While I always am hoping for a win against the Lady Bobcats, I do have a background allegiance to the team. My Mother was a Lady Bobcat back in the late 1930s.

Congrats, Brent and the Lady Bobcats on adding another state championship piece of hardware to the PCHS trophy case.

In the meantime –

It’s March Madness – don’t call me until April