Dawgs win season opener against Pickett County, 3-1

Caleb Thrasher made contact with the ball during Clinton County’s home opener against Pickett County on Monday. Clinton County won the contest by a final score of 3-1.

Matt Duvall took the mound to begin Clinton County’s season Monday at John Emmitt Field. Clinton County played host to neighboring Pickett County, Tennessee for the season opener. The Dawgs won the game by a final score of 3-1.

Blaine Melton hit a sacrifice fly to the outfield to move a runner from second to third during Clinton County’s home opener Monday afternoon.

Tucker Casada made it to second on a stolen base Monday afternoon against Pickett County. Clinton County won the game, 3-1.