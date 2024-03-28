A day of diamond play brings large crowd to CCHS Saturday

Clinton County High School was the place to be if you are a sports fan or just a fan of seeing kids participate in a sport they are passionate about. The Clinton County Bat Dawgs hosted Livingston Academy on Saturday at John Emmitt Field and came out with a 12-2 win in five innings. Both sides of the field brought in a large crowd that saw the bleachers on both sides full.

Below, several fans tried to bundle up as much as they could to keep the wind from dampening the afternoon. The Clinton County Lady Bat Dawgs hosted “Showdown at the Dawg Pound” Saturday with four teams participating including Elizabethtown, Whitley County and Adair County.

Clinton County finished the day 1-1 with a tight game against Whitley County picking up the 10-9 win, but losing to Elizabethtown 5-0 in the final game of the day. Both teams are on the road this week with the Bat Dawgs’ playing Tuesday at Metcalfe County and Saturday in the semi-finals of the All “A” Classic 4th Region against Monroe County.

The Lady Bat Dawgs will travel to Allen County/Scottsville on Thursday to take on the Lady Patriots and will spend spring break in Myrtle Beach in the Grand Strand Softball Classic.