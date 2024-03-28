Human remains found, identification pending

The Clinton County dispatch at 911 was called Sunday afternoon at 2:21 p.m. after a resident in the Cartwright community found a human skull in a ravine behind their house.

Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum said the body was badly decomposed, and has been sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office in Louisville, Kentucky for a positive identification.

Marcum said that he believes the remains are likely that of a man who has been missing for several months, that of Tony Smith, who lived at 2069 Cartright Loop in Clinton County.

He added that until the Medical Examiner’s results come back, the assumption of whether or not they are that of Smith is preliminary.

“We did wellness checks at the end of December and first of January, but nobody was ever at that residence,” Marcum said. “There doesn’t appear to be any foul play.”

Marcum said Smith was born in 1967 and lived about 100 yards from where his body was found.

“We know he was back and forth to Louisville, but we can’t find any living relatives,” Marcum said.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Clinton County Coroner’s office as well as the Clinton County Sheriff’s office.

Clinton County EMS and the Albany Fire Department assisted at the scene.