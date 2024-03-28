CCHS Digital Video Production team qualifies for national competition

Members of the Clinton County High School Technology Student Association recently attended a state competition at the Kentucky Technology Students Association Conference in Louisville, along with media instructor James Walker.

Five members of the group qualified for the national competition held later this year in Orlando, Florida

The five-member team won the right to advance in the digital video production competition, where the team created a three-minute original video along this year’s theme of Epic Fantasy. Members from Cilnton County High School competed in several categories at the Louisville conference, including: on demand video, digital video production, video game design, board game design, and unmanned aerial vehicle.

The KTSA has over 18,000 members. The CCHS team will be among an estimated 7,000 students attending and competing in the Orlando national conference.

Clinton County High School Digital Video Production team members who won third place in the Kentucky TSA competition are shown above. From left to right, Caleb Shepperd, Gavin Lowhorn, Brady Coe, Kaylee Sci Stearns, Lowell Clay Moreland.

The CCHS students who attended and competed in the KTSA conference are pictured above, left to right: James Craig, Caleb Shepperd, Gavin Lowhorn, Kaylee Sci Stearns, Brady Coe, Gavin York, Lowell Clay Moreland, Kaeden Guffey, Clinton Moreland, Kathryn McGinnis, Miley Brown, Leslee Thompson, Ellen Parmley.