Paul Gaylon Tompkins, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at the Medical Center, in Albany, Kentucky, Sunday, March 17, 2024.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of Troy and Daisy Cross Tompkins.

He was of the Methodist faith and a self-employed farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his siblings, Junior Tompkins, Rick Tompkins, Sue Ragan, Kathleen Riddle, and Sheila Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Crabtree Tompkins; children, Tammy (Rodney) Tallent, Terry Tompkins; siblings, Gwendolyn (Bobby) Williams, Eddie (Terri) Tompkins, and Tony (Robin) Tompkins all of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Ashley (Lucas) Tompkins, Chandra Tallent, Carmen Tallent; great-grandchildren, Colton Stockton, Tyton Stockton,; many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Sawyer and Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.

