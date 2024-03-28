Ike Dalton, 64, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2024, at the Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of the late Robert and Mary Dalton, and was also preceded in death by five siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Craig; three sons, Isaac (Jessica) Dalton, Duston (Heather) Dalton, and Cody (Desi) Dalton; two daughters, Stephanie Craig and Amber Maloy; five grandchildren, Jazzlynn Dalton, Tanner Dalton, Gannon Dalton, Eva Carpenter, and Skyler Wallace; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Albany Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.