Rex Ferguson, 98, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at UK Hospital.

He was retired from Chrysler and was a member of Concord Church.

He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the United States Army.

He was the son of the late Dan B. and Lucy Jones Ferguson.

He was the husband of the late Helen Ferguson and was also preceded in death by his siblings, Reed Ferguson, Flonnie Lowhorn, Robert “Bob” Ferguson, Vera Bertram, and Snow Ferguson

He is survived by a sister, Georgie Tallent ,and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Friday, March 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial followed inPeolia Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.