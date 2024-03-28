Carla Mae Cravens Jarvis Teeple, 95, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024 ,at Cumberland Valley Nursing Home.

She was the daughter of the late David Carley and Letha Edith Lee Cravens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Jesse Jarvis and Wayne Teeple. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Jarvis; siblings, Grace Glidewell, Raymond Cravens, and Vida Craft.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Genevieve Cross and Joyce Claiborne; three step-children, Teresa (Donald) Scheumann; Cindy (Don) Ponder and Wayne Teeple, Jr.; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren

Services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Shelley and Dr. Tracy Cross officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.