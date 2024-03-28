Bat Dawgs/Lady Bat Dawgs win at home

Posted March 28, 2024 at 10:35 am

Austin Arms put the ball in play on Saturday during Clinton County’s home game against Livingston Academy. The Bat Dawgs won the game 12-2 and move to 6-3 on the year.

Aubrie Messer took the mound against Elizabethtown Saturday afternoon in the “Showdown at the Dawg Pound.” Clinton County hosted Whitley County, Adair County and Elizabethtown and picked up a win against Whitley County 10-9, but lost against Elizabethtown 5-0.

 

Bella Young got under a ball in right field for an out during Clinton County’s game against Elizabethtown on Saturday.