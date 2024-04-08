Albany man killed in Garrard County wreck

An Albany, Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning, according to the Kentucky State Police Richmond Post.

Chastian McWhorter, 26, of Albany, was driving an ambulance for the Somerset-Pulaski County Ambulance Service when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Garrard County, according to the KSP press release.

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, was contacted just before 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2024, in reference to a two-vehicle collision involving a Semi-truck and an ambulance on Lexington Road (US-27) at the intersection of Old Lexington Road in Garrard County.

The initial investigation indicates a 2021 Kenworth Semi-truck operated by Cory Dunn, 44, of Lexington, who was traveling east on Old Lexington Road, and made a left-handed turn onto Lexington Road in front of a Somerset-Pulaski County Ambulance, operated by Chastian Mcwhorter, 26, of Albany who was traveling north on Lexington Road.

As a result of the collision, the operator of the ambulance, Chastian Mcwhorter, and patient, Robert Caudill, 75, of Nancy, were fatally injured and pronounced deceased by Garrard County Coroner Shane Young.

The passenger in the ambulance, Bailey Haynes, 23, of Somerset, was transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the semi, Cory Dunn, was also transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ongoing collision investigation is being conducted by Trooper Robert Baker. He was assisted on the scene by Kentucky State Police personnel, Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, Garrard County Sheriffs Office, Lancaster Police Department, Garrard County EMS, Camp Dick Fire Department, and Jessamine County Sheriffs Office.

According to a social media post from the Somerset – Pulaski County EMS, McWhorter had been employed with the agency since December 2022.

McWhorter was the husband of Elizabeth Armes McWhorter, son of Dennis and Stacey Pierce McWhorter,

At presstime Tuesday, no arrangements were available. Services will be from Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany.

A complete death notice for Chastian McWhorter will appear in next week’s Clinton County News.