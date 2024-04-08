Willie Ryan Garrett, 81, of New Castle, Indiana, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2024.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of the late Ryan and Mary Vera Sell Garrett.

He was a member of Clinton Chapel in the Bug Community in Albany. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette Garrett, of New Castle; his daughters, Gina (Mike) Lowe of New Castle, and Amy Garrett of New Castle; his step-children, Lisa Neal (Jack Grizzell) of New Castle, Bradley (Robin) Phelps of Indianapolis, Candi Chambers (Tracy Smalley) of New Castle; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; a sister, Sue (Willie) Rose of Burkesville, a sister in law, Debra Garrett; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Garrett; a daughter, Mary Crandall; two brothers, Bobby Lou Garrett and Keith Garrett; two nephews, Kenny Garrett and Terry Garrett; a niece, Tracey Clark; a sister in infancy, Doris Faye Garrett.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Burial followed in Mt. Summit Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Henry County Humane Society, 11 Midway Drive, New Castle, IN, 47362. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.