Frankie M. McLean, 84, of Vandalia, Ohio and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2024.

She was born in Alpha, Kentucky, the daughter of Norman and Idell Guffey Pierce.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Yvonne Pierce; brother, Eugene Pierce; grandson, Thomas Reeves; and son-in-law, Randy Diltz.

She is survived by her husband, William McLean; daughters, Connie (Mark) Reeves, Dana McLean-Diltz; siblings, Jody Rains, Roland Guffey, Veta Daniel and Rita Powell; grandchildren, Marissa Beckett, Ashlie Brewer, Sarah Reeves, Daniel (Lauren) Diltz, David (Courtney) Diltz and Stephen (Megan) Reeves; 11 great grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, Ohio, with Pastor Melvin Daniel officiating. Burial followed in Polk Grove Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.

Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, Ohio, was in charge of arrangements.

