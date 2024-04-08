Charles Jeffery “Peaches” Bean, 60, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the son of James Elbert and Marie Smith Bean. He was of the Christian Faith and worked as a cattle buyer and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Bean, and nephew, Mark Polston.

He is survived by his life partner, Melissa Farlee of Burkesville, Kentucky; children, Oscar Tyler Lynn (Tamra) Farlee of Burkesville, Kentucky, Charles James Brandon Bean of Alpha, Kentucky; sister, Eleanor Polston of Knifley, Kentucky; brother, Mike Bean of Columbia, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kason Farlee, Kanen Farlee, and Kailee Farlee.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Ronnie Pitcock officiating. Burial followed in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements.

