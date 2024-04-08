Jacob Cody Eli Shelton, 38, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at his residence, in Byrdstown, Tennessee, on Monday, March 25, 2024.

He was born in Livingston, Tennessee the son of Eddie Howard Shelton and Deleta Yevette Rednour Winningham. He was of the Methodist faith,

In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his grandparents, Bob Rednour, and Russell (Bernice) Shelton.

He is survived by his children, Logan Shelton, Jayden Shelton, Brooke Shelton; siblings, Justin (Rachaelle) Shelton, all of Albany, Kentucky, Brandy Winans of Smithville, Ohio, Dustin Shelton of Wooster, Ohio; grandmother, Enna Rednour of Albany, Kentucky; special friend, Randie Robinson; several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. C.D.T. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Jeff Bertram officiating.

Burial followed in the Davis Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Campbell-New Funeral Home to help defray final expenses.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.