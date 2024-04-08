Donnie Reed McWhorter, 75, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at the Baptist Health Floyd, in New Albany, Indiana, on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky the son of Reed and Louise Clark McWhorter.

He was of the Baptist faith, served in the US Army, and worked as a railroad engineer for Norfolk Southern.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his sister, Chris McWhorter, and brothers, David McWhorter, Michael McWhorter, and Max McWhorter.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Phillips McWhorter; daughter, LaDonna Haug of Floyds Knobs, Indiana; son, Douglas (Kimberly) McWhorter of Floyds Knobs, Indiana; siblings, Mitzi Flowers, Shirley Daniels, Becky (Nicky) Smith, and Kem McWhorter, all of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Logan Haug, Nathan Haug, Jacob McWhorter, and Ethan McWhorter.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. C.D.T. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Larry Brown, Rev. Coye Still, and Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating.

Burial followed in the McWhorter Hillcrest Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Military honors were provided by the Monticello D.A.V. Chapter #105.

Burial followed in the McWhorter Hillcrest Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Military honors were provided by the Monticello D.A.V. Chapter #105.