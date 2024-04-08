SKY Sports concludes basketball season … Over 250 youth participants

Submitted by Jessica Owens Sullivan and Dipesh Soma / SKY Sports co-chair

The recent conclusion of our basketball season at SKY Sports marked yet another successful chapter in our organization’s history.

We exceeded 250 participants, all actively engaged either playing basketball or cheerleading. We welcomed Preschool – 5th grade from Clinton, Cumberland and Pickett Counties. This year we introduced a tournament for our 2nd/3rd grade and 4th/5th grade leagues.

Our winners for the 2/3 were the red team coached by Nicky Spears and Lindsey Stonecipher. Terry McFall’s green team won the 4/5 grade tournament.

We are extremely grateful to the 23 community partners that volunteered their time and energy to coach our teams.

Additionally, a big thanks to AES administration and janitors for all of their help.

Last but certainly not least, thank you to the parents and guardians that supported our young athletes.

None of this would be possible without the vision and determination the founding volunteers had for SKY Sports when it was formed.

There’s an old saying that says something like “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”

While those ladies and gentlemen are far from old, they planted trees that many other generations can enjoy and as parents of children that enjoyed soccer and basketball this season, we are all very grateful.

We are always looking for volunteers to help us coach, please contact a SKY Sports board member or send a message on our Facebook page to inquire.

SKY Sports winning team for 4/5 was the Green Team coached by Terry McFall.

SKY Sports 2/3 basketball champions Red Team, coached by Nicky Spears and Lindsey Stonecipher..