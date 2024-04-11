A dark day in Albany . . .

Monday’s solar eclipse brought residents out of their homes and businesses to view the show in the sky with Monday’s solar eclipse.

Although clouds intermittently obscured the view, for the most part, the viewing opportunity was fantastic, with over 90 percent of the sun’s surface being blocked by the moon crossing its path.



These photos were captured by Clinton County News Publisher Al Gibson, from the Mountain View Recreation Park, where several were on hand to catch the phenonom, pausing a pick-up basketball game from time to time to look up, while others enjoyed the picnic shelter and adjacent playground for the opportunity.

Below, Clinton County Lady Bat Dawgs Sadie Ipock and Lily Hickman took a break from practice to catch a view at the developing eclipse, as photographed by NEWS Editor Brett Gibson.

The next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous 48 states occurs on August 12, 2045.