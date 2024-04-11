Jennifer Johnson, 74, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Alabama.

She was the daughter of the late Stanley Howard and Bonita Daugherty.

She was the step-daughter of the late Marvin Daugherty, and was also preceded in death by a son, Randy Johnson; two sisters, Sandra Ohlrich and Susan Mesceji and a brother, Michael Daugherty.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Johnson; two daughters, Denise (Travis) Kurth and Joeli (Cotton) Tillman; one son:, Steven Opocensky; two sisters, Gloria (Charles) League and Carolyn (Jeff) Keinast; one brother, Larry Daugherty; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; over 40 nieces and nephews

Services were held Monday, April 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.