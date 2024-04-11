Jo Ann Savage, 69, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2024, at her residence in Monticello, Kentucky.

She was born in Monticello, Kentucky, the daughter of Roy Sylvester and Dorothy Jane Ferrell Savage.

She worked in the food service industry and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Savage, and grandson, Jordon “Bubby” Wade Dobbs.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ann S. Acrey, Michael W. (Kira) Savage, and Shane Savage, all of Monticello; brothers, John Ferrell of Monticello, Raymond (Penny) Savage of Somerset, Kentucky, Gordon (Anisha) Savage of Monticello, Estill (Barb) Savage of Monticello; sisters, Judy Davis, Reba Savage, Jeanie Savage-Mason, all of Monticello; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. E.D.T. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Old Charity Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

New's Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.