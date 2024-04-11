Charles “Charley” Duvall, 70, of New Castle, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at his home. He was born August 15, 1953, in Albany, Kentucky, to the late Billy and Dorothy Duvall.

Charley loved playing his guitar and listening to music. Spending time in his garage, painting cars, and watching NASCAR were some of his favorite things. Being with his family and friends were the times Charley loved most.

Charley is survived by his wife of 55 years, Allene (Crabtree) Duvall; children, Pete Duvall, Michael Duvall and Angela New; grandchildren, Ashley (Devin) Duvall, McKinley (Alyssa) Duvall and Kody (Ashley) Razor; great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Charley was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Darrell (Julie) Duvall and Delmer (Terra) Duvall; sister-in-law, Lori Duvall; and grandchildren, Phillip Murphy and Kristen Razor.

Visitation was on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, with visiting hours from 4:00-7:00 pm at Rose City Funeral Home in New Castle. A funeral service was held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Burial followed at South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition.

Online condolences may be shared at www.rosecityfunerals.com.