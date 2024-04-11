Lloyd Burchett

Lloyd Burckett, 78, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 5, 2024 ,at his residence.

He was the son of the late Gran and Polly Ann Burchett, and was also preceded in death by his siblings, Ova Dean Burchett, Helen Burchett, Vera Conner, Ethel Page, James Marvin Burchett, Arlin Burchett and Milford Burchett; one niece, Brenda Marlow.

He is survived by his wife, Leah Burchett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leon and Sandra McClard; nine nieces, Connie Weintraut, Mary Lou Willoughby, Rita Burchett, Joyce Wiggins, Teresa Elmore, Twila Whitley, Christy McCutchen, Alice McClard, Jamie McClard; three nephews, Jimmy Burchett, Billy Burchett, and David Page.

He was also survived by 23 great-nieces and great-nephews; 33 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; one great-great-great-niece.

Services were held Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial followed in Wray Cemetery

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.