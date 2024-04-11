Billy Odell Cummings, 92, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of Odell and Rosie Griffin Cummings.

He was of the Protestant faith and a decorated Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his son, James Cummings; granddaughter, Heather Cummings; and siblings, Joe Cummings, Tarter Cummings, Johnny Cummings, Peggy Shock, Mary Rogers, Eula “Poodle” Norris, Margaret Johnson, and Carolyn Hutchinson.

He is survived by his wife, Helga Rabenstiener Cummings; son, Alexander (Sheri) Cummings of Winchester, Kentucky; brother, Donnie Cummings of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Alex (Dana) Cummings, Chris Brown, all of Winchester, Kentucky, and Cassis Shelton of Richmond, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Hudson Cummings, Erica Brown, and Kailey Brown, many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. C.D.T. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating. Burial followed in the Beech Bottom Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.