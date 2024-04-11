Nelma “Chrissy” Lee Beaty, 88, passed away April 2, 2024, at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Muncie, Indiana.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Otto Lee and Pauline Willen Lee.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Sherri Beaty; her granddaughter, Melissa Beaty; brothers, Stevie (Madge) and Keith Lee; a sister-in-law, Judy Rice; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie Beaty; son, Gregory Beaty; brothers, Glenn, Arthur Hugh, Billy and Johnny Lee; sisters, Norma Hurd, Patricia Poole, Donna Sells and Monrie York.

The family asks to honor Nelma’s memory by doing the simple things she loved in life: share a home cooked meal with your loved ones, enjoy a warm sunny day outside taking in all the nature, have an ice-cold Bud Light and pull the lever on a slot machine a few times for her.

Parson Mortuary of Muncie, Indiana, was in charge of arrangements.