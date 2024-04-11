Chastian Tyler McWhorter, 26, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away in Garrard County, Kentucky, Monday, April 1, 2024, the result of an automobile accident.

He was born in Somerset, Kentucky, the son of Dennis and Stacey Pierce McWhorter.

He was of the Apostolic faith and worked for the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.

He was preceded in death by his child, Ryley Mcwhorter; maternal grandfather, James Stonecipher; paternal grandfather, Curt McWhorter.

He is survived by wife, Elizabeth Armes McWhorter; children, Keegen McWhorter of Albany, Amara Hockensmith of Somerset, and expectant child in July; parents, Dennis and Stacey Pierce McWhorter, of Albany; brothers, Dakota McWhorter (Carly Manning) of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Braiden McWhorter of Albany; maternal grandparents, Kathleen (David) Marcum, of Albany; paternal grandmother, Ruth McWhorter; several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended emergency services family.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. C.D.T. at the Lindle Castle Gymnasium of the Clinton County High School, with Bro. Scott Jones and Bro. Kevin Frye officiating.

Burial followed in the Marcum Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the Chastian McWhorter Memorial Fund.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements. Online cπ ondolences at www.campbell-new.com