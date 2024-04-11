Lady Bat Dawgs finish 5-0 in Myrtle Beach

Lexi Messer made contact during an at bat during Clinton County’s game against Nordonia, OH on Friday in Myrtle Beach. Clinton County came from behind to win 8-3. Clinton County also defeated Princeton, WV, 14-3, Socastee SC, 7-1, Keyser WV, 16-8 and Doddridge County, WV, 8-5.

Clinton County Lady Bat Dawg Addision Coop made contact with the ball on Friday in the Myrtle Beach Strand Classic. Clinton County finished the week 5-0.

Pitcher Chloe Longwell fielded a ball and threw a runner out at first during Clinton County’s game against Doddridge County, WV, in the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Clinton won the game 8-5 and finished 5-0 on the week.