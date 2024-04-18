Mervin Tee Wisdom, 80, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024 at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Glavis Lamber and Wilma Gearlds Wisdom. He was a member of Hickory Ridge Church of Christ, and a plant operator for Mountain Enterprises.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ancel Wisdom, Shannon Wisdom; daughter, Tammy Simpson; granddaughter, Jessica Simpson;nephew, Murrel Michael Wisdom.

He is survived by his daughters, Twana Estes and Christy Wisdom, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; brother, Murrel (Melanie) Wisdom of Lexington, Kentucky; special niece, Lealisa Roach; sister-in-law, Sue Ann Rose, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; several grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Tim Struthers officiating.

Burial followed in the Mud Camp Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com