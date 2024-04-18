Blenda Faye McCain Ward McIver, 67, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky, on Friday, April 5, 2024,

She was born in Lineville, Alabama, the daughter of Hubert “Shorty” McCain and Bobbie Jean Taylor Hall.

She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gary McCain, Shebra Powell, and Janice Wright.

She is survived by her husband, Russell McIver, of Albany, Kentucky; children, Leighann Bunnell of Malvern, Arkansas, Tommy Ward of Louisiana, Michael (Brandi) Ward of Texas, and John Hall of Texas; sister, Vicki Steglich of Texas; grandchildren, Kacey Bunnell, Easton Bunnell, Blake Bunnell, Michael Ward, Jr., and Braylee Ward; great-grandchildren, Emma Bunnell and Camila Bunnell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. C.D.T. in the chapel of the Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. David McIver officiating. Burial followed in the Beech Bottom Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.