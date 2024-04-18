Floyd Allen Willis, 72, of the Peytonsburg Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at his residence

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Richard and Frances Spears Willis.

He was a Christian and a local business owner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Willis and Gene Willis, and his sister, Shirley Long.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita (Davidson) Willis; daughter, Vickie Willis (Richard Barnhill) of Burkesville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Cookie Reliford of Edmonton, Kentucky; special friend, Todd Waddle of Texas; grandchildren, Hodge Allen (Allison) Barnhill, Gary Lee (Emily) Barnhill; great-grandchildren, Houston, Raelynn, and Nash.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial followed in the Spears Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements.