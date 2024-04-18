William Carlton “Bill” Norris, Jr., 79, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of William C. Norris, Sr. and Verla Davidson Norris.

He was a member of Liberty Church and Church Superintendent for over 35 years, retired from U.S. Department of Agriculture/USDA Rural Development, President and Board Chairman of Duo Broadband, and a breeder of registered Hereford cattle for more than 60 years

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth Gayle Bruton Norris, and son-in-law, Pat Proffitt.

He is survived by his children, Amanda “Mandy” Bell of Monticello, Kentucky, Amy Proffitt of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jenny (Clint) Boyett of Cookeville, Tennessee; sisters, Jean Harvey of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Joyce McDaniel of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kari Huff, Evan Proffitt, Tori Perkins, Tanner Bell, Taylor Dick, Ryleigh Boyett, Jackson Boyett; great-grandchildren, Jettson Perkins, Indy Perkins, Briggs Dick; nephews, Richard Harvey, Darryl McDaniel; niece Sandra Owens.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Nickie Richards officiating. Burial followed in the Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Liberty Cemetery c/o Citizens Bank of Cumberland County, 209 Keen St., Burkesville, Kentucky 42717 in Mr. Norris’ memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at https://www.norris-new.com