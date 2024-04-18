Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Pope – hopefully the right hire at the right time

Watching UK’s ceremonial introduction of its newest head men’s basketball coach at Sunday’s press conference was one of the more exciting things I’ve seen in several weeks when it comes to the Cats’ roundball program.

What was billed as a press conference turned out to be a fan rally with an unexpected estimated 20,000+ fans who waited in line, in some cases for hours, just to get into the free spectacle, and give new head Wildcat Coach Mark Pope a welcome that was fitting for a king – or at least a Pope.

Fans are excited about the hire, to say the least. Even on social media, fans who shook their heads at the notion of hiring a former player who has never won an NCAA tournament game, are coming over to the other side with enthusiasm that we haven’t seen around Kentucky basketball for a few years now.

Personally, was on the side of giving Calipari one more year to see if he could pull off a deep run into the tournament next March (and hopefully April), but from all indications of how Pope was welcomed into Rupp Sunday afternoon, it appears that what’s best for the program is to get behind our new coach to the fullest.

So, I’m in.

Still, I’ve been so disappointed in the past few years, I’m probably going to curb my enthusiasm in a “wait and see” mode.

Lady Bat Dawgs hosted some fantastic softball action

Lady Bulldog Field was the site of some fantastic girls’ softball action Saturday, with several teams making their way to Albany to take part in the West vs. East Softball Classic.

Our Lady Dawgs pulled off victories in both of their games on Saturday’s schedule – so congrats all around.

Warmer weather means Derby Day is fast approaching

Temperatures in the 80s a couple of days this week means that spring will soon be turning to summer and days on the lakes and golf course, but first, we’ll be thinking about the Kentucky Derby coming up May 4.

I’ve not spent a lot of time looking at likely horses in the field as of yet, but I will get to studying some this weekend.

The field could be somewhat different this year, with no Bob Baffert horses running – depending on the outcome of a lawsuit/restraining order that is being sought against Churchill Downs to allow the trainer’s horses to compete in this 150th Derby, despite his horses being banned from Churchill for the remainder of 2024.

Like any sport, sometimes the most interesting play happens off of the playing field.

In the meantime –

March Madness is over – stop on by.