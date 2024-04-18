Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Joni L. Foster, 45, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested April 7, 2024, by Albany Police Officer Parker Hickman.

Foster was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of a prescription of a controlled substance not in original container.

Foster was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Luther D. Conner, 22, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested April 5, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Conner was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Norris 28, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested April 8, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Norris was charged with escape, 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police on foot, 1st degree; assault 3rd degree, police officer; resisting arrest.

Norris was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Anthony Richardson, 25, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested April 10, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Richardson was charged with public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Richardson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Chekiesak Dicken, 45, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested April 13, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Hunter Moreland.

Dicken was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession. of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dicken was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Charles A. Dyer, 23, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested April 12, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff David Bookout.

Dyer was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Dyer was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

