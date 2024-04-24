Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Landree is a Bearcat

A big crowd was on hand Friday afternoon in the Lindle Castle Gymnasium as family, teammates and friends watched all-time leading Lady Bulldogs standout ink her name onto the forms to take the next step in her basketball career.

Moons, while she will be “always a Bulldog”, will now be a Bearcat as well.

Landree is the daughter of Lady Bulldog Head Coach Tim Moons and Ashley and Tyler King.

Brescia University gained Landree for its 2024-25 women’s basketball season Friday during a signing ceremony.

Landree finished her basketball career at Clinton County High School as the 32nd ranked girls player in Kentucky, finishing her senior season averaging 20.1 points per game and dropping in 652 points in her senior season, with 178 two point baskets, 44 three-point baskets and 164 free throws.

She also became the All-Time high-point single game scorer for basketball at Clinton County High School when she dropped in a basket in February to finish a game against Wayne County with 48 points, topping Lady Bulldog Brittany Flowers’ 45 point game against Dawson Springs in 2009, and Bernard Howard’s 47 point game against Breeding High School (Adair County) in 1948.

Landree should be an immediate asset to Coach Nick Chaykowsky’s Bearcats team next year, that finished the 2023-24 season with a 6-21 record.

Congrats to Landree and her family on moving up to play her next basketball on the college level.

Lady Bat Dawgs host Border Wars Classic

Clinton County’s softball team, the Lady Bat Dawgs, played host to teams from Kentucky and Tennessee this past Saturday on Lady Bulldog Field, and finished in great fashion.

The Lady Bat Dawgs picked up a “W” in both of their games, defeating two Tennessee teams, a 6-3 win over Upperman, followed by a 7-2 win over Clay County.

In the end, it was Kentucky teams showing their superiority over their Tennessee counterparts, going 6-0 on the day.

The Lady Bat Dawgs will host Metcalfe County Thursday in a district contest, after a two-game traveling stretch to get this week started at Barren County Monday and Cumberland County Tuesday.

Bat Dawgs end week on streak

The Bat Dawgs baseball team finished last week’s games on a high note, with a two-game win streak, picking up a 9-1 win over the Rebels of Casey County, followed by a 6-3 win over Southwestern.