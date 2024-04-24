Sue Graham, 81, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2024 at UK Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late CC and Alta Mae Braswell, and the wife of the late Hugh Snow Graham.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Juanita Byers and Guinn Braswell.

She is survived by herdaughter, Kathy (Mitchell) Hunter; her son, Timothy Graham; two grandchildren: Jared (Courtney) Hunter and Matthew (Jordan) Hunter; one great-grandchild, Riley Hunter; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Davis and Bro. Scott Cooksey officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.